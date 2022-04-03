National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,139,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,933,000 after purchasing an additional 142,048 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $2,225,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $14,171,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on KRNT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.20.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $86.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 262.25 and a beta of 1.90. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $71.39 and a 12 month high of $181.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.95.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.99 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Profile (Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.