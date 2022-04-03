National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 149 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Clorox by 106.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after acquiring an additional 917,080 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Clorox by 6.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Clorox by 55.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $148.31.

CLX stock opened at $142.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.77, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $127.02 and a 12-month high of $196.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.36.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

