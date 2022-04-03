Nedbank Group Limited (NDBKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 7th

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.3839 per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.
OTCMKTS NDBKY opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.28. Nedbank Group has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $16.95.
About Nedbank Group (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nedbank Group (NDBKY)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Nedbank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nedbank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.