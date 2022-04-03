Croghan Bancshares, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.55 (OTCMKTS:CHBH)

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.
Shares of CHBH stock opened at $64.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.43. Croghan Bancshares has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $72.75.
About Croghan Bancshares (Get Rating)
