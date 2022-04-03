Rentokil Initial plc (RTOKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 7th

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.2638 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTOKY opened at $34.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.06. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RTOKY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 630 ($8.25) to GBX 550 ($7.20) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

