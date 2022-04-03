Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the electronics maker on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Acuity Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 4.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Acuity Brands to earn $11.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

NYSE:AYI opened at $191.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $159.57 and a 1-year high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AYI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.56.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

