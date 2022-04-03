Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.800-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LEN opened at $82.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lennar has a 12 month low of $79.52 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.33.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.75%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LEN shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth $433,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Lennar by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 499.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth $504,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.