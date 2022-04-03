Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $398.23.

MCO opened at $340.33 on Friday. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $299.68 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The stock has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $328.19 and a 200-day moving average of $361.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.77%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Moody’s by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Moody’s by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Moody’s by 690.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

