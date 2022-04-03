FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.750-$13.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $515.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $441.10.

Shares of FDS opened at $429.12 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $306.86 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $416.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $3,158,650. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $826,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $588,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

