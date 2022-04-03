National Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,489 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 180.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on APTS. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jonestrading cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.01. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $25.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.33.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.92%.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

