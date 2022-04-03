Critical Comparison: Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) versus Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) and Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Benefitfocus and Synopsys’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benefitfocus $263.10 million 1.59 -$32.17 million ($1.16) -10.76 Synopsys $4.20 billion 12.20 $757.52 million $5.78 57.96

Synopsys has higher revenue and earnings than Benefitfocus. Benefitfocus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synopsys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Benefitfocus and Synopsys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefitfocus 1 1 1 0 2.00 Synopsys 1 1 8 0 2.70

Benefitfocus presently has a consensus target price of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.51%. Synopsys has a consensus target price of $385.78, suggesting a potential upside of 15.16%. Given Synopsys’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Synopsys is more favorable than Benefitfocus.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.1% of Benefitfocus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of Synopsys shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Benefitfocus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Synopsys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Benefitfocus and Synopsys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefitfocus -12.23% N/A -3.16% Synopsys 20.18% 16.74% 10.17%

Volatility & Risk

Benefitfocus has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synopsys has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Synopsys beats Benefitfocus on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Benefitfocus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits. The company's products for health plans include Enrollment that provides platform for carriers to automate enrollment across all segments of their commercial group business; Billing & Payments, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between health plan and employer systems; and Quoting that gives health plans and brokers tools to organize and proactively manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for multiple products. Its products for brokers consist of Health Insights that support strategic decisions for their clients with on-demand health plan analytics; Benefit Catalog, which allows brokers to offer products to their clients; and benefit catalog consultative support for brokers through benefit advisors. The company also provides implementation services to its customers in order to help ensure seamless deployment and effective utilization of its solutions; and employers with expanded support services. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

Synopsys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. It also provides intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, SATA, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; analog IP, including data converters and audio codecs; and system-on-chip (SoC) infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating-point components, and Arm AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals. In addition, the company offers logic libraries and embedded memories; configurable processor cores and application-specific instruction-set processor tools for embedded applications; IP subsystems for audio, sensor, and data fusion functionality; and security IP solutions. Further, it provides Platform Architect solutions for SoC architecture analysis and optimization; virtual prototyping solutions; and HAPS FPGA-based prototyping systems, as well as a series of tools used in the design of optical systems and photonic devices. Additionally, the company offers security testing, managed services, programs and professional services, and training that enable its customers to detect and remediate security vulnerabilities, and defects in the software development lifecycle, as well as manufacturing solutions. It serves electronics, financial services, automotive, medicine, energy, and industrial areas. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

