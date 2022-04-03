Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New $611,000 Investment in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 48,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VET. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Shares of VET opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.58.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.32. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 55.40% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

