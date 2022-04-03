National Asset Management Inc. Sells 586 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in IPG Photonics by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $109.88 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $103.05 and a 12 month high of $241.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on IPGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

