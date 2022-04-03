LSV Asset Management Trims Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 640,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.16% of Valley National Bancorp worth $8,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLY. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,916,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,293,000 after purchasing an additional 499,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,505,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,282,000 after acquiring an additional 18,405 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 27.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,604,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,661,000 after acquiring an additional 564,736 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,963,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after acquiring an additional 621,791 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,729,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 70,298 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $13.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.79. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.12. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

