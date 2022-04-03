Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $447.00 at MKM Partners

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by MKM Partners from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $435.28.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $367.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.36. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $278.00 and a twelve month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

