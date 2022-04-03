Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “$230.00” Price Target for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BNTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $284.00 to $217.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $264.00.

BNTX opened at $178.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of -0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.26. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $110.00 and a 1 year high of $464.00.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1501.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 38.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

