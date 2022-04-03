Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Shares of Arrow Financial stock opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $516.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.65. Arrow Financial has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $38.26.

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). Arrow Financial had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Arrow Financial will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in Arrow Financial by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,488,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,132,000 after purchasing an additional 74,786 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,124,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,744 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Financial (AROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.