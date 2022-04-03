Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

Several analysts recently commented on OTRK shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Ontrak from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $13.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

OTRK opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77. Ontrak has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $41.65.

Ontrak ( NASDAQ:OTRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.09). Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 47.31% and a negative net margin of 44.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ontrak by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ontrak by 49.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

