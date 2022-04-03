Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,227 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.68% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $10,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $760,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $200,354.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,674 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,341 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.49. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $69.99.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $193.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.82% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AOSL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

