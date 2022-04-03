Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,338,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $11,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGRE. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 68,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 15,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 24.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 236,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $10.99 on Friday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -122.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27.

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $184.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.88 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is -344.41%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

