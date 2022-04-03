Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of XENT opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average of $27.26. The firm has a market cap of $937.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.51. Intersect ENT has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter worth about $6,636,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter worth about $601,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intersect ENT by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,638,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,052,000 after buying an additional 44,498 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Intersect ENT by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,979,000 after buying an additional 184,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter worth about $12,066,000.

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.