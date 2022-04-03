StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XRAY. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $49.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day moving average of $54.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $47.40 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.55.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 37,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $117,842,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,700,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $987,514,000 after buying an additional 709,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

