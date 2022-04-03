Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.55. UDR posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UDR. Wolfe Research raised UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in UDR by 271.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UDR by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $58.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day moving average is $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 122.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. UDR has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $61.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 302.09%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

