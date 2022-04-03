Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $114.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Get Boot Barn alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BOOT. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens upped their target price on Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.75.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $92.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.93. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,130,351.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,802,000 after buying an additional 238,170 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,319,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,306,000 after buying an additional 12,570 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,247,000 after buying an additional 287,417 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 779,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after buying an additional 519,172 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.