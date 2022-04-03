OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpaWorld from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th.

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. OneSpaWorld has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.31. The company has a market cap of $940.01 million, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 2.36.

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $85.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.53 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 47.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that OneSpaWorld will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 6,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 9,594 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $100,928.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,989,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,560 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,307,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,145,000 after purchasing an additional 880,481 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,718,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,484,000 after purchasing an additional 711,616 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,753,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 619,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stormborn Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,070,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

