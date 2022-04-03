Benchmark Lowers AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) Price Target to $7.00

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Benchmark from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of AERC stock opened at $4.58 on Thursday. AeroClean Technologies has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $117.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30.
AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14).
About AeroClean Technologies (Get Rating)
AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AeroClean Technologies (AERC)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for AeroClean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroClean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.