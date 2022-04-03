Benchmark Lowers AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) Price Target to $7.00

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Benchmark from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of AERC stock opened at $4.58 on Thursday. AeroClean Technologies has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $117.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30.

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AeroClean Technologies stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroClean Technologies Inc ( NASDAQ:AERC Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AeroClean Technologies

AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.

