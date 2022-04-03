Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.400-$1.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.56 billion-$11.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.76 billion.

NYSE ORCL opened at $82.01 on Friday. Oracle has a 1 year low of $70.23 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $218.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.29 and a 200 day moving average of $87.51.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen cut their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday. They set a neutral rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.09.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 141,608 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 40,364 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,877 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

