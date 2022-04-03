Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%.

PPSI opened at $5.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01. Pioneer Power Solutions has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $14.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 40,069.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 40,470 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 2.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,076,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPSI. HC Wainwright began coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pioneer Power Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

