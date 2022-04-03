Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $80.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.25 million. The business’s revenue was up 164.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Blend Labs updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BLND stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05. Blend Labs has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $21.04.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLND shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.89.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $34,917.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 10,134 shares of company stock worth $82,210 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,677,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

