LSV Asset Management Buys New Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 172,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,374,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 26,903 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Realty Income by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 686,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,526,000 after acquiring an additional 276,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 185,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 52,457 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of O stock opened at $70.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.77. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $74.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 75.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 314.90%.

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

