Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Stake Decreased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277,324 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 43,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $13,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.51. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.40 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.72.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $383.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.33 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.41%.

FBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

