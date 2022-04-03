LSV Asset Management Sells 3,200 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.21% of Alaska Air Group worth $13,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 266.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 154.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $41,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

NYSE:ALK opened at $57.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.51. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.72.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

