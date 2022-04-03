Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 621,472 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 74,475 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.03% of Flushing Financial worth $15,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 32,153 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 77,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Flushing Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $437,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average of $23.76. The firm has a market cap of $676.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.77. Flushing Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $62.39 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Flushing Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FFIC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

