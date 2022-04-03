TheStreet Upgrades Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DVAX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 95.00%. The firm had revenue of $195.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $877,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 24,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $254,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,496 shares of company stock worth $1,801,527 in the last three months. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,935,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 87,791 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

