Stillwater Holdings Llc Sells 25,500 Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $30,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eMagin alerts:

On Friday, March 25th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 17,000 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $19,890.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 23,500 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $27,730.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 30,100 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $35,518.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 15,800 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $19,434.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EMAN opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.62. eMagin Co. has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $4.36.

eMagin ( NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. eMagin had a negative net margin of 28.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that eMagin Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in eMagin during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in eMagin during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in eMagin during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in eMagin during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in eMagin during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 43.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eMagin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

eMagin Company Profile (Get Rating)

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.