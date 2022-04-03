Stillwater Holdings Llc Sells 25,500 Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $30,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 25th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 17,000 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $19,890.00.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 23,500 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $27,730.00.
- On Monday, March 21st, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 30,100 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $35,518.00.
- On Friday, March 18th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 15,800 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $19,434.00.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EMAN opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.62. eMagin Co. has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $4.36.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in eMagin during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in eMagin during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in eMagin during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in eMagin during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in eMagin during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 43.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eMagin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.
eMagin Company Profile (Get Rating)
eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.
