TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Purchases 3,052 Shares

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $35,555.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 136 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584.40.
- On Wednesday, March 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 2,331 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $27,156.15.
- On Monday, March 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 3,473 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $40,564.64.
- On Thursday, February 24th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,572 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $65,415.28.
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 3,579 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $42,017.46.
- On Friday, February 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 2,520 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,610.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $117,200.00.
- On Monday, February 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 10 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $117.50.
- On Thursday, February 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 520 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,110.00.
- On Tuesday, February 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,875.00.
NASDAQ:TELA opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42. The company has a market cap of $166.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.54. TELA Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $16.53.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TELA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in TELA Bio by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TELA Bio by 3,256.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TELA Bio by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in TELA Bio by 242.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 43,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,644 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TELA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
About TELA Bio (Get Rating)
TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
