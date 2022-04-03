Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Sunday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Saul Centers stock opened at $54.08 on Thursday. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.30%.

In other news, Director George Patrick Clancy, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $114,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H. Gregory Platts sold 1,435 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $66,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,585 shares of company stock valued at $260,853. Insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

