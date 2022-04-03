StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BDX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $310.00 to $293.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $276.00.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $262.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

