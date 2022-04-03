Global X Alternative Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTY) Trading Down 0.2%

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTY – Get Rating) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.90 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 27,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 28,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average is $13.18.
