Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

FNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Paragon 28 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Paragon 28 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Paragon 28 stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.22. Paragon 28 has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNA. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,251,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,647,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,611,000. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

