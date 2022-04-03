Exane Derivatives Buys Shares of 245 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

NYSE:COF opened at $130.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $122.43 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Edward Jones raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.76.

Capital One Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.