Exane Derivatives Raises Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Exane Derivatives raised its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 1,340.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 58.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,199,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,979 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,542,000 after purchasing an additional 681,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after buying an additional 473,445 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,694,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,453,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $65.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.07. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $53.26 and a 1-year high of $117.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BPMC shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 2,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $133,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $45,865.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,575 shares of company stock worth $327,064 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

