Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Holdings Decreased by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VT. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 170.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of VT opened at $101.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.82. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $93.19 and a 1-year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

