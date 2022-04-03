Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.80.

PAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $94.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.46. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $72.35 and a 12 month high of $114.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.75.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.43. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1,516.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 490.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 53,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

