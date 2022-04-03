Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 241 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,842 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 33.1% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 64.9% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $521,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $301.89 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.40 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $335.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $311.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.83.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

