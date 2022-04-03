WBI Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

WBI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 35,303 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Star Group were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Star Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Star Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,813,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,536,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Star Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Star Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SGU opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53. Star Group, L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The company has a market capitalization of $421.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $488.27 million for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.37%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Star Group’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Star Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

