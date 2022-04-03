Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $26,000 in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GEL. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 1,652.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,047,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,144,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,383,000 after acquiring an additional 214,710 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 532,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 40,125 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 677.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 371,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 323,280 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 27,072 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GEL. StockNews.com began coverage on Genesis Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Genesis Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NYSE:GEL opened at $11.76 on Friday. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.36.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.31% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

