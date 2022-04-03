Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives cut its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Chegg were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 501.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 14.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 44.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHGG. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chegg in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.92.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $36.52 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $96.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $38.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -405.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 14.19, a current ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Chegg had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

