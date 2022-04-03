Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 408,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,212,000 after purchasing an additional 109,068 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 340.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 23,533 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $250.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.52. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.21 and a 1-year high of $272.26. The stock has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,353 shares of company stock worth $13,888,464. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.55.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

