MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $7,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MarketAxess by 36.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,542,000 after buying an additional 39,604 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 5.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 65.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKTX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Compass Point lowered MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.89.

MKTX opened at $339.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 0.44. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.17 and a 1-year high of $546.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $358.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.69.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 41.36%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

